Lake Chad, a destination that doesn't inspire much in the imagination for most people, let alone do most know where it can be found on a map. But certainly by mention alone, one can deduct that it is a body of water - winner takes the prize if they recognise that it is in Africa, given the name of the nation it finds itself in.

In fact, a lake would be further from the truth - Lake Chad has become nothing more than a puzzle of ponds and lagoons of what once was a large body of water in Sehalian Africa. A lake which has been shrinking since the 1960's due to rapid global climate change. But that's not the crisis we're here to talk about.

What Lake Chad should do is inspire images of one of the worst humanitarian crises taking place on earth at this very moment. Images that reflect more than 2.3 million people across four countries completely displaced by violence from Boko Haram militants who have pillaged, raped, burnt, kidnapped and terrorised their way across the Northern Nigerian State of Borno and into neighbouring Niger, Cameroon, and of course Chad.

Many of the displaced people live with no access to food, health services or even basic amenities like toilets. According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the soaring food insecurity has left 7.1 million people without access to food (both displaced people and locals trying to support them) with 515,000 suffering from severe malnutrition. Former UN Humanitarian Regional Coordinator for the Sahel Toby Lanzer stated, half of those children will die by end of year if no assistance is given. NGO's and humanitarian organisations are working on the ground but the amount of resources available to provide assistance is limited, or more often, dwindling.

So why haven't we heard of this nightmare taking place? Surely we know of the terror that is Boko Haram, the same group that kidnapped 276 school girls in 2014 from the town of Chibok in Borno State. The girls were taken in the middle of the night and forced into servitude or marriages with group leaders. Now of course, that gained widespread media attention after the former US First Lady Michelle Obama expressed her solidarity with the Nigerian people on social media by holding up a poster bearing the slogan "#BringBackOurGirls" which subsequently went viral.

Fast forward to today and 196 of the 276 are still missing (many have escaped or been released in groups). Boko Haram's aggression has intensified and spread into the Sahel and what was once just a Nigerian issue, has now become an African dilemma.

But this doesn't explain why the crises is still so under-reported. Have we as a global community become insensitive to it? I think we've now become overwhelmed by conflicts encircling us globally.

The situation in Lake Chad is the United Nation's fourth humanitarian crises with the war in Syria, famine in Somalia, conflict in Yemen, Central African Republic's dilemma, among others vying for space in the news and the top slot in the humanitarian agenda. The international community cannot possibly respond and give equal attention to every single humanitarian crises as they happen - there are far too many.