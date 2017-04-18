British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early election, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by shoring up support for her Brexit plan.

Standing outside her Downing Street office on Tuesday, May said she had been reluctant to ask parliament to back her move to bring forward the election from 2020, but decided it was necessary to win support for her ruling Conservative Party's efforts to press ahead with Britain's departure from the EU.

"It was with reluctance that I decided the country needs this election, but it is with strong conviction that I say it is necessary to secure the strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond," she said.

"Every vote for the Conservatives will make it harder for opposition politicians who want to stop me from getting the job done."

Some were surprised by her move. She has repeatedly said she does not want to be distracted by time-consuming campaigning. Opinion polls give her a strong lead although she has faced opposition from her own party for some of domestic reforms.

May came to power in July 2016 taking over from then Prime Minister David Cameron.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdury has more on Theresa May's career so far

Before holding the election, May must first win the support of two-thirds of the parliament in Wednesday's vote. The opposition Labour Party said it will vote in favour of a new election, meaning she should be able to get it through.

"The decision facing the country will be all about leadership," May said.

"It will be a choice between strong and stable leadership in the national interest with me as your prime minister, or weak and unstable coalition government, led by Jeremy Corbyn, propped up by the Liberal Democrats who want to reopen the division of the referendum."