WORLD
2 MIN READ
Leaders renew pledge on quadrilateral peace deal for east Ukraine
Chancellor Angela Merkel's office says Russia, Ukraine and France have renewed their commitment to implement a shaky peace deal for eastern Ukraine where Russian-backed rebels have been fighting government soldiers since 2014.
Leaders renew pledge on quadrilateral peace deal for east Ukraine
Over 10,000 people have died in east Ukraine since 2014 and 1.7 million have been internally displaced. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2017

Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France have renewed their commitment to implementing a shaky peace deal for eastern Ukraine where fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces has flared since 2014, Germany said on Tuesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said the German leader spoke by phone on Monday night with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and French President Francois Hollande.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany has helped reduce the scale of fighting, but violence has continued and attempts at a political settlement have failed.

The German statement early on Tuesday said the four leaders stressed their commitment to implementing the "security and political aspects of the deal," underlined the importance of respecting a ceasefire and urged progress on the exchange of prisoners.

They voiced hope that the four-country format will continue under France's next president.

RECOMMENDED

Skirmishes continue

The conflict broke out in April 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region following a referendum in which the majority of people in Crimea voted to join Russia.

Nearly 10,000 people have died since then and 1.7 million have been internally displaced.

Although the Minsk Protocol, a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, came into effect in September 2014, skirmishes between the warring parties continue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria