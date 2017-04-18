Voters in France are preparing for the first round of the country's presidential election on Sunday, April 23.

The leading candidates are holding their latest big rallies before what is being dubbed one of France's most unpredictable polls.

Campaign managers have been working extra hard to convince swing voters.

French centrist Emmanuel Macron is set to top the first round of voting in France's presidential election ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Their leads over conservative Francois Fillon and leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon have widened, a poll showed on Monday.

Macron's campaign workers say they are very optimistic.

TRT World's Anelise Borges discusses the upcoming rallies.