ISTANBUL, Turkey – When Erdal Varisli and Melih Oylum came out to vote in the hotly contested referendum in different parts of Istanbul on Sunday, they both had a similar aspiration for their country: to achieve stability. For Varisli, that meant casting a "yes" vote, while for Oylum, it meant "no."

Both of them hold markedly different views on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has succeeded in his bid to win the green light for a stronger presidency – something he says would help Turkey fight its problems more effectively.

But like many other Turkish citizens, Varisli and Oylum are wary of the political and economic turmoil of recent years.

"Erdogan knows my problems," says Varisli, 52, a self-proclaimed conservative who has backed Erdogan's AK Party (Justice and Development) since it was founded in 2001.

"He comes from among us – the middle class. So he knows about our issues, be it those related to trash or electricity. I've got faith in his ability to guide us."

On the other side of the political spectrum, Oylum, a 35-year-old owner of a tech startup, sees the referendum as simply a way of strengthening the executive. While he would support some kind of political reform, he argues that the presidential system is not a good fit for Turkey:

"I'm not happy with the current parliament either. Look at the economy, it's in a terrible shape. We want a system which represents more views and freedom for people."

Turkey has been beset by a host of issues in recent years.

It narrowly escaped a military coup last year, unemployment is on the rise, the tourism industry has suffered, three million refugees have poured in from war-ravaged Syria, and relations with Europe have deteriorated.

Erdogan's supporters say a strong presidency will help deal with such challenges, without worrying about the weak coalition governments and the bureaucratic hassle that have long plagued the country.

​There is some truth to this, according to Professor Emre Alkin, vice president of the Istanbul Kemerburgaz University, where he is a monetary economist.

"Making an investment in Turkey is not easy. A businessman has to go through nine different ministries for approvals. The process can be very cumbersome," he told TRT World.

However, to expect that the victory in the referendum could usher in economic growth is a bit of a far-fetched assumption, he says.

"Look, the current president and prime minister both come from same party. They already have a lot of influence over economic policies. So I don't see a lot changing immediately."

Rather, it's in the political arena where the most obvious changes will occur, as smaller political groups can have representation in the parliament.