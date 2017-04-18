Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya was released on bail in London after police arrested him on an extradition request from India, where he is accused of fraud, British police said on Tuesday.

"Vijay Mallya, 61, was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud," the police said in a statement.

He was presented in Westminster Magistrates Court, which released him on bail.

The flamboyant financier secretly fled India in March 2016, owing more than $1.4 billion after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.

India submitted an extradition request to Britain in February after investigators demanded that Mallya be brought home to face charges.