A Spanish court on Tuesday summoned Mariano Rajoy to testify as a witness in a major graft trial, the first time in modern history that any Spanish prime minister has had to take the stand.

The so-called Gurtel trial centres on a vast bribery network allegedly involving former members of Rajoy's Popular Party (PP), weakened by repeated accusations of graft.

While Spain's 62-year-old leader is not accused of anything, his post as party chief since 2004 means he could provide valuable testimony.

"They have called him as witness," a spokesman for the National Court that deals with major corruption cases said, adding that no date had been set yet for the hearing.

Unprecedented event

Jaume Munoz Jofre, a historian and author of Corrupt Spain: a brief history of corruption said the move is unprecedented.

" Rajoy will be the first acting prime minister who has to appear in court as a witness - Jaume Munoz Jofre

The only comparable events since Spain's transition to democracy following dictator Francisco Franco's 1975 death, he added, were the court appearances of two former prime ministers.

Felipe Gonzalez, an ex-Socialist leader, and Adolfo Suarez, prime minister during the transition, both testified as witnesses in separate trials in 1998.

A source at Rajoy's office, who refused to be named, said the government was "always willing to collaborate with judicial authorities as is normal in a democracy."