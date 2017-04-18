US President Donald Trump moved on Tuesday to make good on his campaign pledges to put "America First" by issuing a decree on tightening skilled-worker visa rules.

Trump signed an executive order on enforcing and reviewing the H-1B visa, popular in the technology industry, on a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, as a first step towards reforming the visa regime.

In the document, known to the White House as the "Buy American and Hire American" order, Trump also seeks changes in government procurement that would boost purchases of American products in federal contracts, particularly in the US steel industry.

TRT World'sKate Fisher reports from Washington, DC.

It was unclear whether the latest such order would yield immediate results. The H-1B visas section included no definite timeline, while the government procurement section did.

H-1B visas are intended for foreign nationals in occupations that generally require higher education, including science, engineering or computer programming.

The government uses a lottery to award 65,000 visas every year and randomly distributes another 20,000 to graduate student workers.

Critics say the lottery benefits outsourcing firms that flood the system with mass applications for visas for lower-paid information technology workers.