Arkansas' attorney general and governor are vowing to pursue a series of executions scheduled over the next two weeks even after the state's supreme court halted the first two lethal injections hours before they were to take place.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she will continue to seek justice for the families of victims and pursue two executions scheduled for Thursday, a pair set for April 24 and one planned for April 27.

"I will continue to respond to any and all legal challenges brought by the prisoners," she said in a statement late on Monday.

Rutledge's statement came moments after the US Supreme Court denied her request to vacate a stay issued by the Arkansas Supreme Court on the execution that was scheduled on Monday for Don Davis.

The court's decision is the latest in a flurry of legal setbacks to the southeastern state's original plan to carry out eight executions between April 17 and 27, an unprecedented pace.

The battle between Arkansas and the courts