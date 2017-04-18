US Vice President Mike Pence kicked off talks with Japan that Washington hopes will open doors for US goods and attract infrastructure investment.

The economic talks could eventually result in a bilateral trade deal between the two economies. Pence arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday from South Korea, where he visited the heavily fortified border separating the North and South.

"When President Trump agreed to this dialogue, he envisioned this as a mechanism for enhancing bilateral commercial relations between the United States and Japan, and achieving results in the near future. And I share that vision and impatience," Pence told Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso at the start of the talks.

Economic ties

"Today we are beginning a process of economic dialogue, the end of which may result in bilateral trade negotiations in the future," Pence told a news conference with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, his counterpart at Tuesday's talks.

"At some point in the future, there may be a decision made between our nations to take what we have learned in this dialogue and commence formal negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA)," he said. "But I leave that for the future."