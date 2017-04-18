It's a small part of Britain in Europe that has been British longer than the United States has been in existence. But these are troubling times for the people of Gibraltar, located on the southern end of the Spanish coastline close to North Africa.

It may be regarded by some as an anachronism, a leftover from the days of the British Empire, but it's also home to over 30,000 people who are exceedingly patriotic about the British flag and their own identity.

Gibraltar's value historically, has always been strategic, located where the Mediterranean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean. Which is why a combined British and Dutch fleet fought so hard to wrest it from Spanish control in 1704. It has remained British and coveted by Spain since that day. Suddenly Madrid has grabbed an opportunity offered by Brexit, to exact some control.

This is nothing new to Gibraltar. Some 12,000 people cross the land frontier from Spain to Gibraltar each day to work, and over 7000 of them are Spanish nationals. But that hasn't stopped Spain from occasionally slowing the border crossings to a near halt, causing delays of up to eight hours at a time, the last time in 2013.

The vote for Brexit by Britain has shocked the Gibraltarians who voted overwhelmingly to stay in the union.

There is a vague sense of betrayal in the air. That Britain as a whole ignored them in favour of leaving. Suddenly their protection from Spain, under EU law, is about to disappear.

I spoke to the Deputy Chief minister just before Britain triggered Article 50 to begin the process to leave the EU. We met at his offices in an old restored military guardroom in the centre of town. Sitting in front of the Gibraltar and EU flags, Dr. Joseph Garcia assured me that Gibraltar was at the heart of British thinking.

"Whatever agreement the UK decides to negotiate going forward in determining it's future relationship with the EU it's important for us that the border is fully safeguarded in those arrangements."

He spoke of high-level talks from the British Prime Minister down, of cooperation and understanding with regards to Britain striking a deal to leave the EU, that all was well. I pressed him, suggesting there was nothing concrete, no real, tangible support for Gibraltar from the government in London. He disagreed.

"We have seen nothing to suggest that the UK is going to do anything other than honour the commitments to the people of Gibraltar".

Whether he knew something or was putting a positive gloss on the situation is hard to say. A few days after this conversation, a political bombshell arrived.

News emerged from the EU that seemed to indicate that Spain would have a veto on Gibraltar's future, that it would not be included as part of Britain's negotiations to leave the EU.

It's put the cat amongst the pigeons, to put it mildly. With the government of Theresa May scrambling to reiterate it's support for the Rock verbally, while Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo embarked on a media blitz in the UK to put the case forward for his people.

A sharp political operator, he knows full well that Gibraltar, like another British overseas territory, the Falkland Islands, is an emotive name in the right wing areas of the British press.

Newspapers like the Daily Mail, the Express and the Sun have all rallied to the cause. With the Sun newspaper going as far as to produce a crass front-page that read "Up your Señors".