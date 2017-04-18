WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death and destruction haunt Iraq's Mosul
The campaign to eradicate Daesh from the northern Iraqi city has left towns and villages flattened and deserted and hundreds of thousands of people displaced.
Death and destruction haunt Iraq's Mosul
Towns have been torn up as Peshmerga and Iraqi forces attempt to drive the terror group out of northern Iraq. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2017

The operation to retake the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh has seen a sharp rise in civilian deaths and forced around half a million people to flee their homes, since the start of the US-led campaign six months ago.

Iraqi forces began the country's biggest military operation in years on October 17 last year and recaptured the eastern side of the city in January.

An assault launched the following month on the part of Mosul that lies west of the Tigris river has seen a sharp rise in displacement.

"The sheer volume of civilians still fleeing Mosul city is staggering," the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, Lise Grande, said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Towns have been torn up as Peshmerga and Iraqi forces attempt to drive the terror group out of the city.

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Bangladesh jails ex-PM Hasina, hands prison terms to family in land graft case