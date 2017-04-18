US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa programme on Tuesday which is used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skill jobs.

The order is an attempt by Trump to carry out his "America First" campaign that pledges to reform US immigration policies and encourage purchases of American products.

Its "original intent [was] awarding visas to the most skilled and highest paid applicants – crucially, at such time as these reforms are eventually implemented, it will prevent the program from being used to displace American workers," a White House official said.