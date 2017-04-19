EU president Donald Tusk on Wednesday testified for eight hours in Warsaw as a witness in an investigation of two heads of military counter-intelligence (SKW) suspected of cooperating with foreign intelligence services without his official permission.

A former SKW head has said that Tusk, who was Poland's prime minister at the time and thus ultimately responsible for the intelligence service, was fully aware of secret services' cooperation with Russia and had authorised it.

Speaking to reporters after the questioning, the former liberal Polish prime minister said: "This whole affair is extremely politically motivated."

I have no doubt that this is part of a political smear campaign. Its authors do not really hide it.

The 59-year old EU official is the ex-leader of Poland's Civic Platform (PO), now the largest opposition party, and an arch-rival of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The prosecutors who summoned him to testify are under the direct control of the PiS-run government.

He had been summoned for closed-door questioning in March but was unable to appear because of a previous European Parliament commitment.

EU immunity