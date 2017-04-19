The first round of the French presidential election will be held on Sunday. The field is split in what is emerging as a divisive contest that will almost certainly result in a May 7 run-off between Sunday's top two vote-winners.

Currently, opinion polls have centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron at 23 percent; the far right's Marine Le Pen at 22 percent; conservative Francois Fillon at 20 percent; and the left-wing's Jean-Luc Melenchon at 19 percent.

Macron is seen beating Le Pen in a run-off vote by 65 percent to 35 percent.