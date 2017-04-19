April 19, 2017
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on Sunday. The field is split in what is emerging as a divisive contest that will almost certainly result in a May 7 run-off between Sunday's top two vote-winners.
Currently, opinion polls have centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron at 23 percent; the far right's Marine Le Pen at 22 percent; conservative Francois Fillon at 20 percent; and the left-wing's Jean-Luc Melenchon at 19 percent.
Macron is seen beating Le Pen in a run-off vote by 65 percent to 35 percent.
But one constituency that has traditionally supported the left, young people, is looking for change. And, as TRT World's Myriam Francois reports from Paris, Le Pen is promising just that.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies