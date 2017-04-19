Archaeologists have unearthed new treasures in Egypt's legendary Valley of the Kings, the latest in a series of major discoveries that the north African nation hopes will help revive its hard hit tourism industry.

Egypt's Antiquities Minister said that the archaeological team was surprised by what it found in a 3,500-year-old tomb close to the city of Luxor belonging to a nobleman who worked as the city judge.

Since the 2011 revolution that saw the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, the number of tourists visiting Egypt has dropped almost by half.