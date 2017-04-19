POLITICS
Mummies unearthed from 3,500-year-old tomb in Egypt
Archaeologists find mummies, caskets and skulls among the latest treasures in the tomb of a city judge close to the city of Luxor near the fabled Valley of Kings, authorities say.
The finding is a latest in series of discoveries that Egypt hopes will help revive its tourism industry. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

Archaeologists have unearthed new treasures in Egypt's legendary Valley of the Kings, the latest in a series of major discoveries that the north African nation hopes will help revive its hard hit tourism industry.

Egypt's Antiquities Minister said that the archaeological team was surprised by what it found in a 3,500-year-old tomb close to the city of Luxor belonging to a nobleman who worked as the city judge.

Since the 2011 revolution that saw the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, the number of tourists visiting Egypt has dropped almost by half.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
