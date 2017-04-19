The head of Libya's unity government has called for "urgent intervention" from the international community, warning that the escalation in fighting puts the North African country at risk of civil war.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al Sarraj, wrote an open letter to the UN, the EU and the Arab League urging the international community to intervene.

Sarraj said that the escalation in fighting has more to do with the country's deteriorating political situation than dealing with terrorism.

​Libya has been wracked by chaos since a 2011 uprising and NATO's intervention that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, leaving rival militias and powerful politicians vying for control.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter has more details.