Tripoli govt seeks outside intervention to end Libya chaos
Fayez al Sarraj, who heads the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), has written to the UN, the EU and the Arab League calling for intervention in the country amid risks of a civil war.
​Libya has been wracked by chaos since a 2011 uprising and NATO's invasion that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

The head of Libya's unity government has called for "urgent intervention" from the international community, warning that the escalation in fighting puts the North African country at risk of civil war.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al Sarraj, wrote an open letter to the UN, the EU and the Arab League urging the international community to intervene.

Sarraj said that the escalation in fighting has more to do with the country's deteriorating political situation than dealing with terrorism.

​Libya has been wracked by chaos since a 2011 uprising and NATO's intervention that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, leaving rival militias and powerful politicians vying for control.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter has more details.

TRT World spoke to Sami Hamdi, Editor at The International Interest, who said that many tribes and militias refuse to acknowledge Sarraj's government.

He said that many in Libya feel that it is the NATO intervention that brought about the country's problems in the first place.

SOURCE:TRT World
