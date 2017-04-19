LIVE TV
Denmark to extradite daughter of "South Korea's Rasputin"
Danish court orders extradition of Chung Yoo-Ra, daughter of Choi Soon-Silm - one of the figures in the major corruption scandal that led to removal of President Park Geun-Hye.
Chung's lawyer Michael Juul Eriksen says she had been "threatened" by Korean authorities to collaborate in the case. / TRT World and Agencies
By
Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017
RECOMMENDED
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
SOURCE:
TRTWorld and agencies
