Parties are wrapping up their last few days of campaigning before the first round of France's heated presidential elections on Sunday, April 23.

Four of the 11 candidates have a chance of progressing to the second round.

According to the latest polls, socialist candidate Benoit Hamon looks likely to fall at the first hurdle.

The Socialist Party is one of two main parties of government. If, as the polls predict, Hamon falls in the first round, the leaders of France Socialist Party will have to ask themselves serious questions about the future of the party.