WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tillerson says US reviewing lifting of sanctions against Iran
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Iran remained compliant with its commitments under the 2015 deal to rein in its nuclear programme but there were concerns about its role as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Tillerson says US reviewing lifting of sanctions against Iran
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

US President Donald Trump has ordered an inter-agency review of whether the lifting of sanctions against Iran under a 2015 nuclear deal was in the United States' national security interests, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday.

Tillerson said in a statement that Iran remained compliant with its commitments under the deal to rein in its nuclear programme but there were concerns about its role as a state sponsor of terrorism.

He said he had notified US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, of the decision on Tuesday and of Iran's compliance under the deal, clinched under the Obama administration.

"President Donald J. Trump has directed a National Security Council-led interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that will evaluate whether suspension of sanctions related to Iran pursuant to the JCPOA is vital to the national security interests of the United States," Tillerson said in the statement.

It remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods.

RECOMMENDED

The 2015 deal between Iran and six major powers restricts Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Trump has called the agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated".

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys