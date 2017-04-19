Prepared for polls

Molins said the suspects met in 2015 when they shared a prison cell after having been jailed for petty crime. Baur was known to have links to Chechens, and Belgian authorities had been investigating him.

France heads to the polls on April 23, with a second round likely on May 7, in one of the most unpredictable elections in its modern history.

Security is a key issue after attacks by militants have killed more than 230 people in the past two years. French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said 50,000 police, gendarmes and soldiers would be deployed for each leg of the election, and security has been reinforced for the candidates.