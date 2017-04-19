British Prime Minister Theresa May has surprised even her conservative party colleagues, by calling for a snap election on June the 8th.

She says she's facing too much "game-playing" from the opposition. But they have welcomed the election too, which will be a test of Brexit.

​Labour and the much smaller opposition Liberal Democrats said they would vote in favour of the early election, all but guaranteeing May's decision will be approved.

For May, the timing could be auspicious, as the opposition Labour Party is struggling with internal dissent.

But Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, described the decision as a "huge political miscalculation" that could help her efforts to hold a new independence referendum.