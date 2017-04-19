In Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is known as bizden biri or "one of us." He first became politically active during his university studies in the 1970s and has continued to rise through the ranks to ultimately to become Turkey's leader.

Turkish citizens voted for 18 constitutional reforms on Sunday, one that includes moving from a parliamentary to a presidential system.

The outcome of the referendum was close, with 51.4 percent voting in favour of the changes, which his supporters believe endorses Erdogan's leadership.

Here is a look at Erdogan's journey from Istanbul's working class Kasimpasa district on the city's European side to the presidential complex in Ankara.

1954

Born on February 26, 1954 to Ahmet and Tenzile Erdogan. Ahmet was in the coast guard and the family lived in Istanbul's Kasimpasa neighbourhood.

1965

Graduated from Kasımpasa Piyale Primary School.

1969

Started a career as a semi-professional football player at the local Kasimpasa club. He said that his love for football taught him the importance of teamwork and character. His father apparently refused to allow him to make a transfer to Fenerbahce, one of Turkey's biggest teams. It was during his stint as a soccer playerthat he became interested in politics.

1973

Graduated from Istanbul Imam Hatip School, a religious vocational high school. Later received a diploma from Eyüp High School for additional courses.

1975 to 1981

Played football for the Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnels (IETT) sports club.

1976

Active member of National Turkish Student's Association, a nationalist and youth organisation. He then joined the National Salvation Party, the Milli Selamet Partisi (MSP), and became the head of the party's Beyoglu youth branch. In the same year he became head of the party's Istanbul youth branch. He held both positions at the MSP until the September 1980 coup, when political parties were banned.

1978

Married Emine Gulbaran. They have four children, two sons, Necmettin Bilal and Ahmet Burak, and two daughters, Esra and Sümeyye.

1981

Graduated with a diploma from the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences at Marmara University.