The UN's top court on Wednesday rejected a bid by Ukraine for emergency measures to halt Russia's alleged funnelling of money and arms into Ukraine's war-torn east, but warned Moscow to protect ethnic rights in Crimea.

The complicated interim ruling by 16 judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague came as the conflict in eastern Ukraine enters its fourth year.

Both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve — ICJ

More than 10,000 people have died in the fighting between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian government forces since it erupted after the ouster of a Kremlin-backed regime in capital Kiev in February 2014.

Seeking to bring stability to its east, Ukraine had sought an urgent interim court order demanding Russia refrain from "any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute" such as allegedly pumping money, weapons, equipment and personnel to the rebels.

It urged the tribunal to order Moscow to control its borders with eastern Ukraine and halt racial discrimination — particularly against Tatars — in Crimea, which Russia annexed in March 2014.

Court demands evidence

But the judges found that so far Kiev "has not put before the court evidence which affords a sufficient basis" to show that any funds from Moscow were used "to cause death or serious bodily harm to a civilian."