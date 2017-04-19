A bomb killed six people and wounded more than 30 in Syria's second city Aleppo on Wednesday, the Assad regime's official television channel reported.

The blast hit the southwestern neighbourhood of Salaheddin, which was on the front line between opposition and regime-held sectors before Bashar al Assad's forces retook full control of the city in December.

The attack took place as evacuations of civilians from conflict zones resumed after a four-day pause.

About 45 buses carrying 3,000 people left the opposition-besieged al-Foua and Kefraya towns of the northwestern Idlib province for regime-controlled Aleppo.

Meanwhile, a convoy of 11 buses left regime-besieged al-Zabadani, near the capital Damascus, for opposition-controlled territory, a military media unit linked to the pro-regime Hezbollah group said.

"The area of Zabadani is empty of militants after the last batch of them left this morning," the pro-regime Sham FM radio reported, citing a senior regime official in Zabadani.