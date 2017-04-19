Early counts in the race for the governor of Jakarta on Wednesday suggest that the Muslim former Indonesian education minister, Anies Baswedan, is ahead of Jakarta's incumbent Christian governor in the race to lead the Indonesian capital.

The race was already significant as politicians see the job as a stepping stone to the presidency in the 2019 polls. However, the stakes were raised dramatically by a controversy sparked by claims that Basuki Tjahaja Purnama insulted the Quran.

Purnama apologised for any offence he might have caused, while saying his words were misconstrued.

Baswedan pledged to safeguard diversity and unity after a bitterly fought campaign to lead the capital of the Muslim-majority nation.