Forty-four people were killed after a bus swerved off a mountain road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India's Himachal Pradesh state on Wednesday, a local government official said.

Two people survived the crash, according to Rohan Chand Thakur, the district magistrate of Shimla district.

Thakur said the bus fell into a 200-metre (657-feet) deep gorge on the Tons river and the cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear.