One police officer was killed and another two wounded on Thursday in a shooting in central Paris, police said, just days ahead of France's presidential election.

Hours after the incident, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency.

The group identified the attacker as one of its soldiers naming him as Abu Yousif - the Belgian.

Earlier, France's interior ministry said the attacker was killed in the incident in the early evening on the world-famous Champs-Elysees boulevard.

The famous shopping street in the heart of the city, which is popular with tourists and Parisians, was blocked by armed police and metro stations in the area were closed.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Paris.