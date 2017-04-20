Iran's Guardian Council on Thursday disqualified former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from the country's May 19 presidential elections.

The government's vetting body approved six other candidates including the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani.

Ahmadinejad, who ruled from 2005 to 2013, was barred along with his close ally Hamid Baghaie.

Ahmadinejad shocked everyone by registering as a candidate last week against the advice of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- a move which many described as political suicide.

According to the state media, the other candidates selected were hardliners Ebrahim Raisi and Mostafa Mirsalim, Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, moderate Mostafa Hashemitaba and Rouhani's ally and vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri.

TRT World spoke to Tehran-based journalist Amin Darban.

Khamenei appoints half of the members of the Guardian Council.

By disqualifying Ahmadinejad, the body runs the risk of being seen as a rubber stamp for the supreme leader, who is the highest authority in the country.

More than 1,600 candidates registered to run in the May 19 election, but the Guardian Council only ever selects around half a dozen.