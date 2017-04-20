WORLD
2 MIN READ
Anti-Maduro protesters take to the streets again
The opposition is demanding that elections be held to improve the country's deteriorated economy.
Anti-Maduro protesters take to the streets again
Demonstrators run away from tear gas during clashes with police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela on April 20. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

A day after three people were killed in demonstrations, scores of Venezuela's opposition supporters took to the streets again on Thursday to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government to hold elections and improve a collapsing economy.

The renewed wave of protests comes after a move by the Supreme Court in March to assume the powers of the opposition-led Congress, which was reversed a few days later.

TRT World spoke to Caracas-based journalist Juan Carlos Lamas.

The tensions in the country have raised after the government barred the opposition's best-known leader, two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, from holding public office.

The wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, Lilian Tintori, joined protesters urging authorities to put down their weapons.

But government officials have dismissed the protests as violent and lawless efforts to overthrow the government with the backing of ideological adversaries in Washington.

RECOMMENDED

The opposition says Maduro is seeking to stay in power indefinitely by barring opposition leaders from office and quashing independent state institutions.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado says Maduro had turned the country in a mafia state.

Government critics allege that the National Guard have used heavy-handed tactics after eight people were killed during protests.

The push to keep up constant demonstrations increasingly mirrors protests in 2014 in which Maduro's critics barricaded streets and battled police for close to three months.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report