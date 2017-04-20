Israel on Wednesday said it believes Syrian regime forces still possess several tonnes of chemical weapons.

The announcement comes two weeks after a deadly chemical attack in Syria's Idlib which killed nearly 90 people.

Israel, along with many countries, blames the strike on regime forces. French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said French intelligence services would provide proof of that in the coming days.

A senior Israeli military officer, in a briefing to Israeli reporters, said "a few tonnes of chemical weapons" remain in the hands of Bashar al Assad's regime forces.

Some local media reports quoted the briefing officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with Israeli military procedure, as putting the amount at up to 3 tonnes.

In a 2013 agreement brokered by Russia and the United States, Syria agreed to destroy its chemical weapons.

Earlier in the day, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, a global watchdog, said sarin or a similarly banned toxin was used in the April 4 strike in Syria's Idlib province.