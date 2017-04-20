Russia's Supreme Court issued a ruling on Thursday banning Jehovah's Witnesses and seizing their property after the justice ministry called on it to dissolve the religious group as an "extremist organisation".

Supreme Court judge Yury Ivanenko said Russia had decided to close down "the administrative centre of Jehovah's Witnesses and the local organisations in its fold and turn their property over to Russia."

The decision comes after the ministry said it had found signs of "extremist activity" within the religious movement and requested that it be banned.

"They represent a threat to the rights of the people, to public order and public safety," Russian news agencies quoted justice ministry representative Svetlana Borisova as saying.

The religious movement, which has 395 centres across Russia, has vowed to appeal the decision.

"I'm shocked," Yaroslav Sivulsky, who represents the group's administrative centre, told reporters.

"I didn't expect that this could be possible in modern Russia, where the constitution guarantees freedom of religious practice."

Sivulsky added that the group would take its case to the European Court of Human Rights if its appeal was rejected.