A children's centre in Gaza has launched a promising campaign to encourage reading habits among the children.

Gaza's first mobile library stocked with books on a wide variety of topics has been making visits to schools in various neighbourhoods to satiate the reading appetite of children.

"The aim of these activities is motivating and encouraging children to read as well as broadening their cultural, artistic and creative senses," says Mohammed al Hati, the coordinator of the mobile library.

He said the campaign also aims at "cheering up the children especially in the current difficult circumstances they live in on a daily basis."