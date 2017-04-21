WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mobile library in Gaza fosters reading among children
The campaign is the first of its kind in the Gaza Strip. The project also aims at broadening children's cultural, artistic and creative senses.
The war between Israel and Gaza destroyed or damaged hundreds of schools in 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

A children's centre in Gaza has launched a promising campaign to encourage reading habits among the children.

Gaza's first mobile library stocked with books on a wide variety of topics has been making visits to schools in various neighbourhoods to satiate the reading appetite of children.

"The aim of these activities is motivating and encouraging children to read as well as broadening their cultural, artistic and creative senses," says Mohammed al Hati, the coordinator of the mobile library.

He said the campaign also aims at "cheering up the children especially in the current difficult circumstances they live in on a daily basis."

The war between Israel and Gaza destroyed or damaged hundreds of schools in 2014. Many of these schools still need to be repaired.

TRT World's John Joe Regan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
