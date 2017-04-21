Pakistani opposition party lawmakers on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif step down during an investigation into his and his family's finances.

Opposition leader Imran Khan said he would lead protests demanding Sharif's resignation, saying the prime minister had lost the moral authority to stay in office while being investigated.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to order Sharif's removal from office but called for further investigation into corruption allegations following the release of The Panama Papers.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has this report on the ruling and the family.

Joint team to continue corruption probe