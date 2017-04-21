South Afrıca's President Jacob Zuma has been under fire from many quarters during the past few years, but the latest artistic protest against the man many say is ruining the country has even left Zuma's critics stunned.

The latest painting by artist Ayanda Mabulu explicitly showing the country's national icon Nelson Mandela being sodomised by a laughing President Jacob Zuma has sparked outrage.

The Johannesburg Citizen newspaper quoted the artist as saying that his painting was showing that Zuma had violated the country.

Mabulu told Eyewitness News, a popular South African radio news channel, "The message in the painting is simple and clear: the country and everything we fought for before '94 and post-'94, is constantly and continuously being raped by this rapist president of ours."

However, the painting has not gone down well, with Mabulu being sharply criticised on social media.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation responded on Friday in a press release, saying that it had noted the public outrage and that it appreciated that the public had been offended.

"The Foundation would like to express that it respects Mr Mabulu's right to freedom of expression. We, however, find this painting distasteful," the statement read.

The African News Agency reported that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party had described the painting as being "grotesque, inflammatory and of bad taste."

"No matter what message he may want to send to President Zuma and the African National Congress, we view his work as crossing the bounds of rationality to degradation, exploiting the craft of creative art for nefarious ends."