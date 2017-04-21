Iran's conservative-run Guardian Council on Thursday selected six candidates to stand in the upcoming presidential election on May 19.

More than 1,600 candidates had registered last week including 130 women, who did not make it despite signing up.

Iran's former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been disqualified from running in the upcoming presidential elections. Last week, Ahmadinejad surprised the country by registering for elections despite the disapproval of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian state media reported.

Here is a brief profile of the selected candidates:

President Hassan Rouhani

Rouhani has maintained his alliance of moderates and reformists, stabilising the economy and signing a landmark nuclear deal with world powers that ended many sanctions and promised a fresh start with the international community.

But conservatives argue that Rouhani, a 68-year-old cleric, has been duped by the West, a charge bolstered by fresh sanctions coming from Washington under US President Donald Trump.

Rouhani says much has improved and more time will allow him to produce an economic turnaround.

Ebrahim Raisi

The 56-year-old hardline judge and cleric is a close ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. With little political experience, Raisi has spent decades in powerful judicial and backroom positions, including as Iran's prosecutor-general.

He is also being considered as the possible future supreme leader. While presidency can be a stepping-stone to reach the top, losing an election could be a deterrent.

For now, he is presenting himself as a humble servant of the poor at a time of crippling economy.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf