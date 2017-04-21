Eleven-times champions Real Madrid will take on neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final after the draw pitted last year's finalists against each other.

The other semi-final will feature Monaco v Juventus. Monaco and Real will play the first leg at home, on May 2 and 3 respectively, with the return fixtures being played on May 9-10.

Real Madrid beat Atletico in the final in 2014 and again in 2016 but playing the second leg away could favour their bitter rivals.

Emilio Butragueño, former Real Madrid forward and the club's current Director of Institutional Relations said: "We know each other well. It's the fourth season in a row we're facing them in Europe and they're a tough opponent.

"In theory it's better to play the return leg at home but that all depends on the result of the first leg.

"When we played against Bayern it seemed that having the second leg at home was an inconvenience but we got through," he added.