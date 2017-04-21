WORLD
Dortmund bus attack suspect arrested
German prosecutors say the suspect, a dual German-Russian national, carried out the bombing in the hope of forcing down the football club's share price and making a profit on an investment.
Borussia Dortmund's damaged bus after an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match, April 11, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

German police on Friday arrested a German-Russian man suspected of detonating three bombs that targeted the Borussia Dortmund football team bus earlier this month.

According to prosecutors, the motive for the attack was financial and it had nothing to do with terrorism.

They believe the 28-year-old suspect carried out the bombing in the hope of forcing down the club's share price and making a profit on an investment.

The team were heading to the club's stadium for a UEFA Champions League match against AS Monaco on April 11 when the explosives went off, wounding Spanish defender Marc Bartra and delaying the match by a day.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Charter who is following the story from Berlin.

The federal chief prosecutors said the attacker identified as "Sergei V", had bought options on the day of the attack entitling him to sell shares in Borussia Dortmund at a pre-determined price.

"If the shares of Borussia Dortmund had fallen massively, the profit would have been several times the initial investment," the prosecutor's office said.

He said such a slump could have resulted if any players had been killed or seriously injured.

In fact, the shares rose 1.8 percent on April 12, the day after the attack, and are up about 2 percent so far this year.

"He is charged with attempted murder, setting off explosions and causing serious physical injury," the prosecutors said.

Three letters had been left at the site of the attack to steer investigators towards inferring a terror motive, but prosecutors last week expressed doubts about the authenticity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
