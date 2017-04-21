UK's main opposition, the Labour Party, has launched a campaign for yet another general elections which are going to be held in just seven weeks' time.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May announced holding a snap election on June 8, claiming that divisions at Westminster risked hampering the Brexit negotiations.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would defeat a "cosy cartel" at the heart of British politics, casting himself as the anti-establishment challenger in the snap election.

"It is the establishment versus the people and it is our historic duty to make sure that the people prevail," Corbyn told party supporters in central London.

"We don't accept that it is natural for Britain to be governed by a ruling elite, the City and the tax-dodgers."