Britain's main opposition gears up for June 8 elections
With the loss of traditional Labour seats and low poll ratings, some analysts predict the outcome of the upcoming election could deal a major blow to the party.
British opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn after delivering his first campaign speech of the 2017 election in central London on April 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

UK's main opposition, the Labour Party, has launched a campaign for yet another general elections which are going to be held in just seven weeks' time.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May announced holding a snap election on June 8, claiming that divisions at Westminster risked hampering the Brexit negotiations.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would defeat a "cosy cartel" at the heart of British politics, casting himself as the anti-establishment challenger in the snap election.

"It is the establishment versus the people and it is our historic duty to make sure that the people prevail," Corbyn told party supporters in central London.

"We don't accept that it is natural for Britain to be governed by a ruling elite, the City and the tax-dodgers."

But, with the loss of traditional Labour seats and low poll ratings, some analysts predict the outcome of the upcoming election could deal a major blow to the party.

And some have suggested that Corbyn is part of the problem.

Corbyn, who voted to leave the EU membership in 1975 but supported 'Remain' last year, has been criticised for muddling the party's position on Brexit.

TRT World's Sara Firth investigates the current state of the Labour Party.

SOURCE:TRT World
