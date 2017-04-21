Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said he would meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on May 16-17, in their first meeting since Trump took office in January.

Ties between the United States and Turkey have deteriorated since a failed military coup in July 2016 and disagreements over US support for the YPG in Syria.

The YPG is the dominant group within the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria. It is also the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and EU list as a terrorist organisation.

The PKK launched an armed insurgency in Turkey in 1984.