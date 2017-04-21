Turkey's main opposition, the Republican Party (CHP) claims the inclusion of ballot papers missing a stamp has cast severe doubts on the legitimacy of the outcome of last Sunday's referendum approving 18 constitutional amendments.

By a slim majority of 51.41%, the Turkish electorate approved the controversial amendments that will see the country move from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system.

Three political parties lodged objections with Turkey's Supreme Electoral Board (YSK) over the unstamped ballot papers. On Wednesday the YSK announced that 10 of its 11 members had rejected the parties' objection and appeal to annul the referendum. One member voted in favour of objections.

YSK president Sadi Güven said the board decided to accept to unstamped ballot papers because "the real voters cast their votes with the real ballots, real envelopes and real stamps in a healthy manner".

CHP's vice chairman, Bülent Tezcan said on Friday that CHP would take the case to the Council of State in a bid to overturn YSK's decision.

What was the process?

On the morning of the referendum, YSK sent watermarked ballot papers, envelopes bearing YSK's logo, and the stamps to polling stations. These arrived at the respective polling stations in a sealed bag.

Electoral officers were responsible for checking that the number of ballot papers and envelopes was equal to the number of voters registered for that polling station.

Each ballot paper was then supposed to be stamped on the back by the electoral officer. Each envelope into which the voter was to place his vote also had to be stamped – once by the electoral officer and once by the representatives. That had to be completed by 9am when the polling stations opened.

Güven rejected claims of irregularities, saying that the stamps were secondary security measures and voters had been protected by the fact that ballot papers were already watermarked.

According to the rules, party representatives were expected to report any irregularities to the YSK, which was then obliged to investigate them. In the absence of any objections party representatives were obliged at the end of the day to sign off approving the process.

So what is the fuss over the stamps?