The Syrian regime will release 500 people under a prisoner swap deal reached with the rebels. Failure to reach an agreement on the exchange had held up the safe passage of thousands of evacuees from four besieged towns.

Mohamad Abu Zeid, a spokesman for the rebel group Ahrar al Sham, said negotiations had concluded on Friday and the prisoners would arrive in a rebel-held area outside Aleppo city "within hours."

The deal coincided with movement of thousands of evacuees from the regime-held, predominantly Shia towns of Foua and Kefraya who had been held up at a transit point outside of Aleppo where a bomber killed dozens of their fellow townspeople last week.

But by Friday afternoon, most of the 45 buses carrying people from the two besieged towns had left the area in rebel-held Rashideen, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Dozens of armed rebels were guarding the buses at Rashideen for fear of another attack.

All of the 11 buses evacuating civilians and fighters from Zabadani and two other rebel-held areas around Damascus were also on the move, according to the Observatory.

Evacuation deal

The buses from Foua and Kefraya entered second city Aleppo, under full regime control since December, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The buses from Zabadani and surrounding areas headed for rebel-held Idlib province in the northwest.

A total of 3,000 evacuees left their homes in Foua and Kefraya at dawn on Wednesday as part of a deal under which residents and fighters are also being evacuated from the rebel-held areas surrounded by regime forces.