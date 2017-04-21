Prominent Kuwaiti opposition leader Mussallam al-Barrak was released from prison on Friday after serving a two-year sentence for insulting the ruling leader in public.

In February 2015, Barrak was sentenced to two years in prison for comments he made at a 2012 public rally which undermined the status of the ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Barrak, 61, walked free from Kuwait's central prison to a frenzied reception by relatives and supporters who broke through a security cordon and surrounded his vehicle.

The former lawmaker, who served six consecutive terms from 1999 to 2012, openly criticised the government upon his release.

"One day I said and I repeat: History will jail those who sent me to jail," Barrak, still wearing a beige prison uniform, shouted to the cheering crowd.