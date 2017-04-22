WORLD
2 MIN READ
Online shopping replacing traditional retailers across US
Changing consumer preferences due to technological advancements has sent many retail businesses packing and many more will be closed down for good in days to come.
Online shopping replacing traditional retailers across US
The two main factors responsible for clicks replacing shopping malls are convenience and better deals. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2017

The increasing popularity of online shopping among Americans is taking its toll on traditional retailers across the US.

The two main factors responsible for clicks replacing shopping malls are convenience and better deals.

But, the changing consumer preferences due to the technological advancement has sent many retail businesses packing and many more will be closed down for good in the days to come.

Not too long ago the US retailers operating from big shopping malls not only served as a barometer of consumer activity but also remained one of the major employers of the world's largest economy.

RECOMMENDED

The traditional US retail landscape is now under threat at the hands of alternative mode of shopping which is being increasingly availed by the modern generation in the digital world.

TRT World's Azadeh Ansari reports on the disappearance of what were once-vibrant shopping malls across the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys