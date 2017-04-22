Drivers in North Korea's capital Pyongyang were scrambling to fill up their tanks as gas stations began limiting services or even closing down amid concerns of a spreading shortage.

Signs outside some stations in the North Korean capital said sales were being restricted to diplomats or vehicles used by international organisations, while others were closed or turning away local residents.

The cause of the restrictions or how long they might last were not immediately known. But North Korea depends heavily on China's fuel supply and Beijing has reportedly been tightening its enforcement of international sanctions, aiming to end Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

The issue was raised at a regular Chinese Foreign Ministry news conference in Beijing on Friday after a Chinese media outlet, Global Times, reported gas stations were restricting service and charging higher prices.

But spokesman Lu Kang did not give a clear response on fuel restriction.

"As for what kind of policy China is taking, I think you should listen to the authoritative remarks or statements of the Chinese government," he said, without elaborating on what those remarks or statements are.

"For the remarks made by certain people or circulated online, it is up to you if you want to take them as references."

Kim Dong-jil, director of the Center for Korean Peninsula Studies of Peking University, said he had not heard of new restrictions on fuel to pressure Pyongyang, but said they are considered to be an option.

China's Ministry of Commerce had no immediate comment.

Increase in gasoline prices

According to a sign outside a station where ordinary North Korean vehicles were being turned away, the restrictions took effect on Wednesday and prices appeared to be rising significantly.