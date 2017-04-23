Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen led the first round of France's presidential election, qualifying for a second-round run-off in two weeks, final voting figures from the Interior Ministry showed on Monday.

The figures put Macron at 23.75 percent of votes and Le Penon at 21.53 percent, followed by conservative Francois Fillon at 19.91 percent and far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon with 19.64 percent, the ministry said in a statement.

Macron and Le Pen will now face each other in a May 7 run-off for the French presidency after coming first and second in Sunday's first round of voting.

In a race that was too close to call up to the last minute, Macron, a pro-European Union ex-banker and economy minister who founded his own party only a year ago, was projected to get 24 percent by the pollster Harris and 23.7 percent by Elabe.

TRT World's Francis Collings has the latest.

​Le Pen's winning of a spot in the run-off will be seen as a victory for the rising wave of populism reflected by the votes for Donald Trump and Brexit.

Unlike Le Pen, Macron is committed to European unity and would reform labour rules.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has latest from Le Pen's camp.

Fillon had consistently been polling third in surveys leading up to the election, but pollsters were hard to trust with much of France politically divided yet unsure about their vote as they headed to polling stations.

France's 10 percent unemployment, its lacklustre economy and security issues topped concerns for the voters.

TRT World's Myriam Francois has more on Fillon's failure to make it to the run-off and what it means for France's conservatives.