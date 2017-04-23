At least three policemen were killed on Sunday in a suicide attack south of Mosul, the northern Iraqi city where Daesh is fighting off a US-backed offensive, security sources said.

A group of about 10 assailants, including four suicide bombers, had tried to infiltrate a Federal Police helicopter base in al Areej, a police captain told Reuters.

Three policemen and three of the assailants were killed in the attack, he said. Police gave chase but the assailants managed to escape, he said.

Daesh is now besieged in the northwestern part of Mosul. Its Grand al Nuri Mosque is where the group's leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, declared a "caliphate" over parts of Iraq and Syria in mid-2014.

