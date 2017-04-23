Kenyan athletes have won gold in both the men's and women's races at the London marathon.

Mary Keitany took gold for the ladies, breaking the women's world record, clocking a time of just over 2 hours and 17 minutes.

The 35-year-old, who also has three New York Marathon victories, beat Ethiopian track great Tirunesh Dibaba by almost a minute.

"I tried to push all the time. I'm very happy with the finish time," Keitany said.Last year's women's race winner, Jemima Sumgong of Kenya, did not defend her title after failing a drugs test earlier in the season.

Keitany's male compatriot Daniel Wanjiru finished his event strongly with a time of just under 2 hours and 6 minutes.

Wanjiru, 24, beat Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele, who recovered from a poor patch mid-race to come roaring back in the final eight miles, but ultimately fell just short.

"I was not feeling (under pressure by) anybody because I was having self-confidence. My expectation was to win because I prepared very well in Kenya and my training went perfect," Wanjiru said after his victory.