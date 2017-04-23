The discovery of secret mass graves on Mexico's east coast has focused attention on the eastern state of Veracruz, one of the most violent territories of the country.

The bodies of more than 250 people have been unearthed from the site so far.

The eastern state of Veracruz is the scene of bloody disputes between the Los Zetas and Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartels.

Veracruz witnessed over 1,000 killings in 2016 and twice as many forced disappearances. But, according to local residents, the police have been turning a blind eye to the problem.