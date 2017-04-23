Trump is looking to slash US funding to the United Nations by half. The move could result in the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces from South Sudan, ending the second-most expensive mission in the world.

After gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, leaving tens of thousands dead and 3.5 million people displaced. The famine–struck nation which now has an over stretched military has seen an increase in violence in the recent weeks.